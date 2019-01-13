Co workers of teen crash victim to hold memorial fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOWARD CITY, Mich.--Co workers of 18 year old Samantha Baker are coming together to raise money for her family.

The Bakers were in a three car accident last Sunday. Samantha and her nine month old niece, Annalee Baker lost their lives.

Now co workers are doing a small act of kindness, in hopes of making a big impact on a family who is trying to recover.

Samantha's BC Pizza co workers and friends are putting together a memorial fundraiser to begin to help them heal, while Sam's co workers are working to heal themselves.

"She had a smile the would light up everything you walked in here and you just wanted to get to work," says Erin Thomasma, Samantha's co worker and friend.

A friend and co worker, Samantha Baker touched the lives of many in Montcalm county.

"She just made everything better if you were having a bad day, Sam would pick jokes and have fun right along with you and you'd forget about your bad day," says Katie Cowels, Samantha's co worker and friend.

Sam's co worker's tell me that the afternoon of Sunday January 6th was the beginning of a bad day. On that day the baker family lost one Nine month old Annalee, and after a day in the hospital they lost another, 18 year old Samantha.

Michelle, her daughter Samantha and her boyfriend Zachary Buckels and little Annalee were driving home from church on M46, when at the corner of Amble they were rear ended.

Michigan State Police say their car was pushed into another lane, colliding with another car, and ending in a ditch.

"Coming into work was really difficult it was hard trying to get everybody up beat about everything," Thomasma says.

"We drive that same route everyday and know that we lost a really good friend, a really good co worker," Cowels adds.

Now her co workers will remember their friend with a memorial, giving a hundred percent of their sales to her family.

"It's been horrible to walk in the door and not see her so we decided that with such a big tragedy and loss that we would take advantage of helping them out as much as we can," says Samantha Fickle, an extended family member.

The memorial fundraiser will be held at both bc pizza locations, in Howard City and Lakeview, from four to nine pm. Click here for more details.