Cold and sunny end to the weekend

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will see quickly decreasing cloud cover Sunday morning leading to plenty of sunshine for the day with high pressure nearby. Temperatures remain seasonable in the lower 30s with a ENE breeze. Overnight mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to drop back into the teens leading towards a cold and dry start to the work week.

Snow chances are at a minimum this week with a moisture starved cold front moving through Tuesday into Wednesday. We can possibly see some freezing drizzle at first mainly late on Tuesday before we change over to some light snow chances that linger into Wednesday morning. More snow chances can be in West Michigan next weekend, but there are still plenty of questions to be answered out on that system. What we do know is we are in store for a snap of our temperatures with Canadian air being introduced next week. Get prepared to bundle up!!