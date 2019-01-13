Cornerstone picks up big WHAC win over Indiana Tech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- After falling to Michigan-Dearborn on Wednesday night, Saturday's matchup with Indiana Tech was a big one for Cornerstone. The Golden Eagles scored 25 second chance points helped by senior Sam Vander Sluis' 25 points and 19 rebound performance which led Cornerstone to a 68-57 win. Cornerstone improves to 16-5 overall.