Cornerstone picks up big WHAC win over Indiana Tech

Posted 1:09 AM, January 13, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- After falling to Michigan-Dearborn on Wednesday night, Saturday's matchup with Indiana Tech was a big one for Cornerstone. The Golden Eagles scored 25 second chance points helped by senior Sam Vander Sluis' 25 points and 19 rebound performance which led Cornerstone to a 68-57 win. Cornerstone improves to 16-5 overall.

