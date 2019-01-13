Davenport wins another thriller in overtime over Saginaw Valley

Posted 1:07 AM, January 13, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Davenport men's basketball team improved to 13-2 overall with a 94-86 win over Saginaw Valley State on Saturday afternoon. Dyllon Hudson-Emory recorded 28 points and nine rebounds while Wayland alum and Panther sophomore Avery Hudson had a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s