Davenport wins another thriller in overtime over Saginaw Valley

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Davenport men's basketball team improved to 13-2 overall with a 94-86 win over Saginaw Valley State on Saturday afternoon. Dyllon Hudson-Emory recorded 28 points and nine rebounds while Wayland alum and Panther sophomore Avery Hudson had a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
