FDA recalls candy due to hepatitis-a scare

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Food and Drug Administration is recalling some candy due to a possible hepatitis-a contamination.

The agency says Modjeskas produced by Bauer’s Candies in Kentucky could have been contaminated after a worker tested positive for the infection.

The FDA is advising consumers not to eat any of the chocolate or caramel candies purchased after November 14th, 2018 and to immediately throw them away.

Officials also add that neither they, nor the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have received any reports of illnesses associated with the candies.