Grand Rapids hockey team has 5 sets of brothers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - You always hear it, a sports team among men is a brotherhood.

However for this year’s hockey team at Forest Hills Central High School, the term family is really being taken to heart.

"We have 5 sets of brothers on the team. I’ve coached 12 varsity seasons of hockey and a couple brothers but never 5 sets at one time," said head coach, Kevin Zaschak.

The fraternal 10 are made up of the Munger brothers, the Ott brothers, the Sarjeant brothers, the Jeffrey brothers, and the Mielock brothers.

The oldest of the Mielocks, Carl, tells us, "We have a team saying, a team motto, that’s 'We.' It’s on the back of my helmet, it’s in our locker room, that’s our chant before games."

That chant, combined with the team’s brotherly connection, must be working, because right now the Forest Hill Central Rangers’ record is 11-4.

When asked if their winning streak has anything to do with all the brothers, Coach Zaschak says, "It’s good and bad. There’s times on the bench where they can get into it and there's times when the other brother can reign their brother in. So I think it has its pros and cons, and I’d say more pros, but we’ve definitely seen both sides of that in the middle of a heated battle in a game."

What we know for sure is that this team has a rare connection, one that will carry them far.

The Rangers will be competing for a conference championship in the next few months, and they say hopefully a state championship as well.