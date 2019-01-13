Hope bounces back with 76-68 win over Adrian

Posted 12:41 AM, January 13, 2019, by

HOLLAND, Mich -- After a devastating 74-70 win over Calvin on Wednesday night in the big rivalry, the Hope men's basketball team rebounded and defeated Adrian, 76-68 on Saturday night. Hope junior Riley Lewis added a game-high 25 points.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s