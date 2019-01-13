HOLLAND, Mich -- After a devastating 74-70 win over Calvin on Wednesday night in the big rivalry, the Hope men's basketball team rebounded and defeated Adrian, 76-68 on Saturday night. Hope junior Riley Lewis added a game-high 25 points.
Hope bounces back with 76-68 win over Adrian
-
Hope basketball honors players from the historic 1990’s era
-
Forest Hills Northern boys basketball join us in-studio to recap 7-0 start
-
DeVries leads Calvin to 74-70 win over Hope
-
Dylan Jergens scores 59 points in Howardsville Christian’s 78-68 win over Calvary Christian
-
Boensch leads GVSU past Ferris State
-
-
Women’s hoops: #3 Louisville edges CMU, 72-68
-
Grand Valley men’s basketball rebounds with blowout win over Wayne State
-
Hamilton girls win 26th straight OK Green game with win over Holland Christian
-
GVSU wins basketball Battle of the Valley’s
-
Forest Hills Northern wins the battle of unbeatens against Hudsonville
-
-
Grand Haven girls remain undefeated with win over Hudsonville
-
Otsego remains undefeated with 74-40 win over Plainwell
-
Ravenna improves to 2-0 in the WMC with win over Montague