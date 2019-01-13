KALAMAZOO, Mich --Former Maroon Giants head coach, Mike Thomas returned as the head coach of Grand Blanc but fell to his former team, 46-43 the final. Central's Jadakiss Lewis recorded 21 points for Kalamazoo Central as they improve to 8-1 overall on the season.
Kalamazoo Central prevails in the final minutes with 46-43 win over Grand Blanc
-
Kalamazoo Central falls to Detroit King in a close contest
-
Kalamazoo Central beats Loy Norrix in annual rivalry
-
Kalamazoo Central girls pick up an impressive SMAC East win over Gull Lake
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
-
Kalamazoo Central heads to the playoffs for the first in 14 years
-
-
East Kentwood gets season going with solid win over Forest Hills Central
-
Michigan AP Division 5-6 Football All-State List
-
Dad investigated in mutilation case is a former police officer
-
Grand Valley’s young roster continues to impress in NCAA Tournament run
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central girls rebound with 54-32 win over Wayland
-
-
MOD Pizza opening first West Michigan location in Kalamazoo
-
West Catholic, Unity Christian playoff showdown leads the Blitz in the 1st round
-
Kalamazoo getting into the holiday spirit at Saturday’s parade