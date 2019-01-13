Kalamazoo Central prevails in the final minutes with 46-43 win over Grand Blanc

Posted 1:12 AM, January 13, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich --Former Maroon Giants head coach, Mike Thomas returned as the head coach of Grand Blanc but fell to his former team, 46-43 the final. Central's Jadakiss Lewis recorded 21 points for Kalamazoo Central as they improve to 8-1 overall on the season.

