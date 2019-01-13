Medical emergency sends driver through garage, shed, crashes into tree

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — One man is recovering after driving his car through a number of barriers and crashing into a tree.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says it happened at a home on the 900 block of S. Griffin at about 9 p.m. Friday night.

They believe the driver, a 64-year-old man, was sitting in his car in the driveway, when he had a medical emergency.

He floored the gas, sending him through the back of the garage, a backyard, two fences and a shed before crashing into a tree.

First responders had to pull him from the wreck before taking him to the hospital.

The crash is still being investigated.

