GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday evening around 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids Police tweeted out that one man was shot and killed in the parking lot of Florentine’s. The restaurant is located at 44th and Kalamazoo in the Town & County Shopping Center.

GRPD confirms that one male has been killed by what is reported as a gunshot wound in the lot of Florentine’s, 4261 Kalamazoo Av SE. PIO enroute, tentative media update at 7:15 pm at the scene. — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) January 13, 2019

Officials are hoping to update the media around 7:15 p.m.

