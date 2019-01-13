Pound Buddies holding adoption event

Posted 12:37 AM, January 13, 2019, by

"A puppy gives you the sad eyes, shallow DOF."

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A pet adoption event later today is hoping you can spread the news to help save a life.

Pound buddies in Muskegon has over 100 dogs that are looking for their forever homes.

It’s happening Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and features a lot of breeds that struggle to find owners due to city ordinances and stigmas, Pound Buddies says.

Organizers say even if you can’t make it, just one share can save the life of a dog in need.

If you would like to adopt a new best friend, you can apply here.

Visit their website if you would like to learn more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s