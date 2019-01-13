× Pound Buddies holding adoption event

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A pet adoption event later today is hoping you can spread the news to help save a life.

Pound buddies in Muskegon has over 100 dogs that are looking for their forever homes.

It’s happening Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and features a lot of breeds that struggle to find owners due to city ordinances and stigmas, Pound Buddies says.

Organizers say even if you can’t make it, just one share can save the life of a dog in need.

If you would like to adopt a new best friend, you can apply here.

Visit their website if you would like to learn more.