Stolen property probe also finds meth in Albion Township

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were arrested on methamphetamine charges after a search warrant was executed as part of a stolen property investigation.

On Saturday, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team executed a search warrant in the 26000 block of D Drive South in Albion Township. The warrant was executed after following up on a stolen property investigation.

During this investigation deputies were able to determine that stolen property and narcotics were to be located at the residence on D Drive.

Upon arriving at the residence Special Response Team members encountered a 35-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman and a 32-year-old woman in the driveway. A 22-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman also were located inside the residence.

Detectives assisted with the investigation and investigators located an amount of methamphetamine, two firearms and confirmed stolen property from home burglaries from eastern Calhoun County.

A 35-year-old man who was on felony probation was arrested for possession of meth while a 33-year-old woman also was arrested for possession of methaphetamine.

Investigators also found meth on a 32-year-old woman.

Investigators will continue their investigation and names are being withheld pending arraignment in court.

Calhoun County deputies were assisted by the Albion Department of Public Safety and Lifecare Ambulance.