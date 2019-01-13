× Teenager serious after being shot in the back in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the back at an apartment complex.

It happened Saturday afternoon at the Arbor Pointe Apartments at 420 Arbor Pointe Drive.

According to Det. Sgt. Todd Elliott, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday BCPD responded to a report of shots fired at the apartments. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a 19-year-old male had been shot once in the back.

He was transported to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and currently is listed in serious condition.

There have been no arrests and there is no suspect information.

Anybody with any information about the incident is being asked to contact Battle Creek Police at (269) 781-0911 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.