The Griffins score four powerplay goals en route to 5-2 win

Posted 12:37 AM, January 13, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- It was the first time since February 5, 2016 that the Grand Rapids Griffins scored four powerplay goals and Carter Camper assisted on all four of them. Harri Sateri also added a season-high 41 saves in the 5-2 win over Belleville.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s