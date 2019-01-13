The rivalry continues: Hope women defeat Calvin

Posted 1:01 AM, January 13, 2019, by , Updated at 01:02AM, January 13, 2019

HOLLAND, Mich -- The Hope women continue to impress this season as they improve to 14-2 overall with the 50-38 win over rival Calvin. Hope senior Francesca Buchanan scored a game-high 25 points and 13 rebounds.

