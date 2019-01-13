× Two men arrested for BB gun attack and threat

HOMER, Mich. — Two men are in jail for an attack and threats involving a BB gun.

Deputies in Calhoun County say they responded to an alleged assault at the 200 block of W. Main in Homer at 11:07 p.m. on Saturday night.

When they arrived, they determined one of the suspects, a 23-year-old Homer resident, had shot a male victim in the face.

At some point, another caller reported that he was getting into his car, when the second suspect, a 22-year-old male resident of Lexington Kentucky, pointed a handgun at him.

Both suspects were later found at the 200 block of W. Adams and taken into custody at Calhoun County Jail, pending Felonious Assault charges.