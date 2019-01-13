Western Michigan falls to 0-3 in MAC play with loss to Toledo

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Western Michigan had four scorers in double figures including senior post Seth Dugan who registered 16 points and 12 rebounds but Toledo came away with the 85-77 win. The Broncos will host current No. 19 Buffalo on Tuesday evening.

