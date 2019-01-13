Western Michigan hockey sweeps No. 20 Miami

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- No. 14 Western Michigan came away with a 3-2 win over No. 20 Miami (OH) on Saturday night. Sophomore forward Josh Passolt netted two goals and goalie Trevor Gorsuch made 26 saves on the evening. The Broncos improve to 13-6-1 overall.

