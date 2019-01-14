× $1M donation to help young cancer patients in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. –A West Michigan hospital is about to receive a major financial boost.

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids is expected to receive a $1 million dollar donation Monday, from the Beat Neuroblastoma Foundation.

Neuroblastoma is a cancer found in children under five years old.

The money is expected to be used in support of the hospital’s childhood cancer research program and in treating children with neuroblastoma.

We spoke to one doctor who says this type of donation helps them with research, which is key to making a difference in the lives of children when it comes to finding cures and therapy to advance the science.

“We are incredibly thankful to Pat Lacey and the Beating Neuroblastoma Foundation especially for the magnitude gift of 1 million dollars and the impact this will have for our patients and our research we are expanding in both in the area of precision medicine here at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and pediatric cancer and then targeting research in cancer stem cells and new medications and new medication combination this gift that were so thankful to receive is gonna allow new clinic trials this year and help with continuing to take care of the children here,” said Dr. Giselle Saulnier Sholler, MD, Pediatric Hematology-Oncology, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

The check is expected to be presented to the hospital staff this afternoon.