Authorities searching for missing Isabella Co. man

ST. LOUIS, Mich. — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man from Isabella County.

Charles Peterson, 84, was last seen on Jan. 10 heading east on M-46 towards Saginaw after getting gas in St. Louis, Michigan. Peterson was coming from a dinner with friends in Mount Pleasant.

Authorities describe Peterson as a white man standing 6-foot-2, weighing 195 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a bright blue T-shirt with a grey and red plaid overshirt and a tan coat. He also wears glasses and has a mustache.

Peterson was driving a silver four-door 2011 Dodge Avenger with license plate No. AUX816.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at 989-772-5911 or 989-773-1000 if after business hours.