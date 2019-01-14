Do you struggle with your weight? Have you tried diet after diet, with only moderate success. Surgical weight loss may be an option for you. Today, there are different procedure options based on your individual needs and personal goals. Dr. James Foote, bariatric surgeon with Spectrum Health Medical Group joined us to talk about bariatric options at Spectrum Health.
Bariatric Options at Spectrum Health
