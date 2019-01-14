× BC police seek suspect after shot fired at vehicle

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police are searching for the suspect who shot out the window of a vehicle he was following with a shotgun.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Capital Avenue NE in Battle Creek.

Police say a vehicle was being followed by a tan Chevrolet Suburban down the street when it turned into a parking lot. At that point, the driver of the Suburban pulled out a shotgun and shot out the passenger-side window of the vehicle he was following.

Nobody was injured.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Calhoun County Central Dispatch at 269-781-0911.