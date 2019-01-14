Chuck Winkelman resigns as Calvin women’s basketball coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Calvin College women's basketball coach, Chuck Winkelman has resigned, per a statement made by provost, Cheryl Brandsen on Monday afternoon.

“We feel this decision is in the best interest of the college, our student athletes, and Coach Winkelman,” said Brandsen. “We ask that the media respect the privacy of our students during this time, and we note that we will make no further comments on this personnel matter," she added.

The statement also cited 'a lack of overall fit between the coach and the program'.

Winkelman led the Knights to a 46-24 record in two-plus seasons and an 8-8 overall record so far this season. Assistant coach Austin Randel will take over as interim head coach which is effective immediately.