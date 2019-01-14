× City recruiting 12 new firefighters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – If your childhood dream was to become a firefighter, now’s your chance.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department is hosting three recruitment events to help you know if you have what it takes to become a firefighter in the city. The city is currently taking applications through February 11.

The informational events are from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at:

Wednesday, January 16 at Michigan Works at 215 Straight Avenue NW

Thursday, January 24 at Grand Rapids Public Schools University at 1400 Fuller Avenue NE

Wednesday, January 30 at the Salvation Army Kroc Center at 2500 S. Division

Fire department personnel and HR staff will be on hand to help applicants prepare for civil service tests, physical agility tests and interviews. Assistance with the online application will also be available.

Applicants have to be 18 years old by June 3, 2019, have earned a high school diploma or GED and have no felony convictions. The city is looking to hire 12 firefighters this summer. Grand Rapids firefighters earn between $45,312 and $69,227 per year.

To apply for a position, click here.