Detroit Lions start social justice initiative with $600,000

Posted 5:52 PM, January 14, 2019, by

A Detroit Lions helmet at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions are starting a social justice program with $600,000 from players on the team and owner Martha Firestone Ford.

The Lions announced the initiative Monday, days after the NFL launched a social justice platform.

Detroit’s players chose where the funds would go to assist the community with scholarships, social educational programs and medical aid.

The initiatives are the result of a working relationship the NFL and the players established in October 2017 following player demonstrations for social justice during the national anthem.

