Family loses pet to fire in Comstock

COMSTOCK, Mich. — A family is safe, though a kitchen fire in Comstock claimed the life of a family pet this morning.

Police were dispatched to a cooking fire that drove a family from their home in the 1000 block of Dosca St just before noon today. All residents of the home at the time were able to escape, but their family pet was still inside when police arrived. Soon after their arrival, the thick smoke turned into a heavy fire. Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze and locate the pet, but were not able to resuscitate the animal.

Reports show that, though working smoke alarms were present in the house, the home and a vehicle in the garage were heavily damaged in the blaze.

Police and Fire in Kalamazoo county would like to remind everyone that keeping bedroom doors closed when sleeping in case of a fire, and closing doors behind you if you are escaping a fire can help slow its spread.