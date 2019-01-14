Grand Rapids man critically injured in Zeeland Township crash

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a 23-year-old Grand Rapids man was critically injured due to a head on car crash Saturday night in Ottawa County.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Byron Road and Blackbrook Drive in Zeeland Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the Grand Rapids man was driving a 2010 Toyota Camry when he allegedly tried to pass a slow moving vehicle in a no passing zone. Police say he struck a 2011 Ford Focus head on, driven by a 45-year-old Wayland man. He was not hurt in the crash, but the other driver suffered critical head injuries, but he was listed in stable condition. Thee man from Wayland was believed to be wearing a seat belt, but the other driver reportedly was not.

No names have been released.