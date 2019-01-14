Grand Rapids mother demands justice for son’s shooting death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A mother is mourning the loss of her son, after he was shot and killed Sunday in a strip mall parking lot near 44th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue.

On Monday Grand Rapids police announced they have a 17-year-old in custody in relation to the deadly shooting, but won't say what the expected chargers will be at this point. That person is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. Grand Rapids police also impounded a vehicle they believe is connected the case.

Meanwhile a family and a community are trying to come to terms with the loss of 17-year-old James King.

“My son is gone he’s not coming back. He was never into no mess. He wasn’t a bad person. It’s just crazy how a good person can turn out to be dead. At 17 years old,” says Toshia Williams, James King's mother.

James King was about to graduate from East Kentwood High School, his mom says he had aspirations of becoming an architect.

“He had dreams coming. It was his last year of High School. James was a good kid he never bothered anybody, wasn’t mean to anybody he was a sweetheart.”