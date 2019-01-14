Icy roads snarl AM commute, leads to crashes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The National Weather Service has re-issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Tuesday morning’s commuters are seeing freezing drizzle, icy mix and light snow. Slick spots could develop along with a light icy glaze on area roads.

Some light drizzle is possible during the day on Tuesday, then another chance of a light icy mix (again) is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. It’s also possible new winter weather advisories may be issued for that time frame. Some light snow showers may mix in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

