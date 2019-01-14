Kingma’s Market to close Ada Village location

ADA, Mich. – A grocery store that moved into the Ada Village is closing after eighteen months of operation.

Kingma’s Market opened during the construction of the Ada Village development and still has their original location on Plainfield Avenue NE. The Ada Village location will remain open through the end of the month. Fish Lads and Rowsters, which are located in Kingma’s, will also close and go back to their original locations.

The owners of Kingma’s say they they plan on focusing more on their Plainfield Avenue location and include new customer experiences, such as the Grab-and-Go Meal Solutions, an expanding deli and bakery.