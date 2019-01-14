Man missing from Newaygo County for 10 days

HESPERIA, Mich. – The Newaygo Co. Sheriff is asking for help in finding a missing person.

Stephen Millis was last seen at the Dollar General in Hesperia on January 4. Investigators say that the vehicle Mills drove to the Dollar General was left in the store parking lot. They say he is known to hang out in Lake County and also in Muskegon County.

Family and friends have posted on the FOX 17 Facebook page that Millis was planning on meeting someone who was interested in buying some fishing poles.

Anyone with information should call the Newaygo Co. Sheriff at 231-689-7303.