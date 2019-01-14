Man missing from Newaygo County for 10 days

Posted 10:54 AM, January 14, 2019, by

HESPERIA, Mich. – The Newaygo Co. Sheriff is asking for help in finding a missing person.

Stephen Millis was last seen at the Dollar General in Hesperia on January 4. Investigators say that the vehicle Mills drove to the Dollar General was left in the store parking lot. They say he is known to hang out in Lake County and also in Muskegon County.

Family and friends have posted on the FOX 17 Facebook page that Millis was planning on meeting someone who was interested in buying some fishing poles.

Anyone with information should call the Newaygo Co. Sheriff at 231-689-7303.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s