× Man pleads guilty to multiple child rape charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct involving the rape and sexual assault involving children.

Juan “John” Camargo, 63, pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of producing child sexually abusive material involving at least five children between the ages of two and 12 years old.

Investigators say Camargo was a resident at the Autumn Ridge Apartment Homes between March and December 2017. While living there, police said he lured children from the apartment’s playground and sexually assaulted them.

Camargo was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in 1986, which he served less than six years in prison for.

The criminal sexual conduct charges carry a mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13.