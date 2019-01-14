Mayor Bliss announces campaign for reelection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mayor Rosalynn Bliss has announced her campaign for reelection on Monday.

“I am proud of all that we have accomplished since 2015. I am proud of our City and of how our progress represents contributions from citizens from across Grand Rapids,” Mayor Bliss said.

Bliss has held the position for the past few years and before that she served as a Second Ward City Commissioner for 10 years. She is hoping to keep her seat as mayor after the November 2019 election.

“We have moved the needle in a positive direction for many, but there is still a lot of work to do to make sure that more residents share in the success of our City and region, “she said.

According to a press release from her campaign, she’s worked on addressing housing challenges, improving roads and parks, encouraging healthy economic growth, investing in neighborhoods, modernizing our approach to law enforcement, collaborating to address equity issues, improving overall City services, growing transportation options and maintaining a lean and effective municipal budget.

Bliss is also an active member of the community, lending her time to organizations like the Downtown Development Authority, Experience Grand Rapids, Convention Arena Authority and Mayors Innovation Project Steering Committee.

She also serves as an adjunct professor at Grand Valley’s School of Social Work.

