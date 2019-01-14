More details released on child found in McDonald’s parking lot

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. – The Ottawa County Sheriff is continuing to investigate a situation where a four-month old child was found at a Grandville McDonald’s restaurant.

The whole situation started around 1:30 p.m. Friday. The mother of the child, a woman who is in her 20s, stopped at the McDonald’s on 44th Street near Ivanrest SW with her child. Later, she drove to the Family Fare at 6480 28th Avenue in Hudsonville and realized the child was not in her car. Investigators say that she then drove to her in-laws home called 911 to report that the child had been kidnapped.

About the same time, a couple pulled into the McDonald’s noticed a car seat sitting in a parking space. They checked it out and discovered the child strapped in. They took the child and the seat inside and called police. Grandville Police and Ottawa County deputies were able to connect the two incidents.

Ottawa County investigators say the incident appears to be accidental, but the case is still under investigation. They say the woman had a dental procedure on Thursday and medication that she took after the procedure may have impacted her ability to function. They say the incident was very “out of character” for the woman and she has no criminal history and no previous interactions with Child Protective Services. She also was very frantic when she realized the child was not in her vehicle.