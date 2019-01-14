× Police: Two arrested for human trafficking; two victims saved

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Two Lansing men are in custody in Calhoun County on several charges, including human trafficking.

Alexander Murray, 34, and Kevin Nemeth, 39, were arraigned on the charges Friday afternoon, according to investigators with the Battle Creek Police Department.

Police say they began investigating the two on January 4 after receiving tips regarding drugs and prostitution at an area hotel. Murray was also arrested on warrants from Arizona.

Police also say they saved two victims of human trafficking.