Prosecutor: Murder of Army Sgt. was plotted by wife and another soldier

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – Two people have been charged in the murder of a U.S. Army sergeant home visiting Michigan over the holidays.

Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III, 23, was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve outside of his father’s home in St. Joseph Township. Hassel was stationed at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

The Berrien County Prosecutor says that Hassel’s wife and her lover were responsible for his murder.

Micheal Sepic, the Berrien County Prosecutor, Monday announced charges of First Degree Premeditate Murder against Kemia Hassel, 22, and Jeremy Cuellar, 24. Both Kemia Hassel and Cuellar were also active duty soldiers at Fort Stewart.

Sepic alleges that Kemia Hassel and Cuellar were in an extramarital relationship and plotted to kill Sgt. Hassel. He says that Cuellar traveled to Chicago prior to New Year’s Eve and waited for directions from Kemia Hassel on when to ambush Sgt. Hassel. Sgt. Hassel was shot after dropping off food to Kemia after a family gathering.

Kemia Hassel is in custody in Michigan with a $2.5 million bond. Cuellar is in custody in Liberty County, Georgia and is awaiting extradition to Michigan.

Sepic says that the couple wanted to continue their relationship and collect the Army’s death benefit for Sgt. Hassel’s death.

