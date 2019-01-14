Report: Enrollment at Michigan public universities declines

Posted 10:43 AM, January 14, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Figures show enrollment at Michigan’s public universities has declined for the seventh consecutive year.

MLive.com reports the collective headcount at the 15 institutions totaled 286,854 in the fall off 2018, down 3,884 or nearly 1.4 percent from the fall of 2017. Enrollment peaked in the fall 2011 at 301,919. It’s declined largely because of a shrinking number of college-age students in Michigan and nationwide.

The Michigan Association of State Universities ‘ 2018 enrollment report notes that freshman enrollment was a bright spot, with the schools having 41,452 first-time freshman in fall 2018, up 1.5 percent in fall 2017.

Currently, about 60 percent of Michigan students enroll in college the fall after they graduate high school. About 34 percent of Michigan adults age 25 to 34 have at least a bachelor’s degree.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s