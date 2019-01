Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- South Christian football coach Mark Tamminga has retired, according to a tweet send out by the Sailor athletics twitter account on Monday afternoon.

Tamminga led the Sailors to two state championships (2012, 2014) and seven playoff berths in his ten seasons as head coach. The search to find the Sailors next head coach will begin immediately, according to athletic director Curt Copeland.