Top Detroit auto awards go to Hyundai and Ram

Posted 9:35 AM, January 14, 2019, by

The NAIAS Car of the Year press conference is seen during day one of the 2019 The North American International Auto Show January 14, 2019 at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

DETROIT (AP) — The Hyundai Genesis G70, Hyundai Kona and the Ram pickup have received North American car, sport utility and truck of the year awards.

The awards were announced Monday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

This year’s car finalists also included the Honda Insight and Volvo S60/V60. Truck finalists included the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500.

SUV finalists also included the Acura RDX and the Jaguar I-Pace.

Last year’s winners were the Honda Accord, Lincoln Navigator and the Volvo XC60.

About 55 automotive journalists serve as judges. Eligible vehicles must be new or substantially changed.

Organizers accept no advertising, though automakers try to capitalize on the marketing value of the awards, which are now in their 25th year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment