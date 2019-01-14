Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday night, Tuesday AM commute

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting Monday night and continuing through the Tuesday AM commute.

The advisory covers most of West Michigan from 9:00 p.m. Monday until Noon on Tuesday for areas of freezing drizzle and scattered snow showers. Slick spots could develop overnight on area roads.

