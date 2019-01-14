Winter Weather Advisory Issued

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday night, Tuesday AM commute

Posted 3:30 PM, January 14, 2019, by , Updated at 04:21PM, January 14, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting Monday night and continuing through the Tuesday AM commute.

The advisory covers most of West Michigan from 9:00 p.m. Monday until Noon on Tuesday for areas of freezing drizzle and scattered snow showers.  Slick spots could develop overnight on area roads.

Watch FOX 17 News throughout the evening and Tuesday morning for the latest updates and download the FOX 17 Weather app for live radar maps. Click here for more details.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment