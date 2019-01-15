100+ West Michigan schools closed as advisory continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- After an icy Tuesday morning commute with hundreds of crashes and fender benders, another WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for the entire FOX 17 viewing area through 10 A.M. Wednesday morning. Again, the possibility exists for light freezing drizzle laying down an icy glaze on the roads overnight. That freezing drizzle is expected to mix with/change over to light snow showers by the early morning with little/no accumulation.

Our overnight round of precipitation will be generated by a cold front coming from the northern Plains:

This will provide the necessary lift and instability in the atmosphere for that next round of freezing drizzle.

This will ensure another slippery drive in to work Wednesday morning for most West Michigan drivers, and the primary roads and interstates could be icy once again. In terms of actual snow accumulation, we're only expecting a dusting to a half-inch in most spots, but this will still contribute to the travel issues on Wednesday morning:

Once that cold front clears the area on Wednesday around sunrise, the snow showers should taper off and we may end up with some sunshine as we head into the afternoon.

A cold north/northwest wind will keep temperatures at or below freezing through the day, and this means secondary roads could remain slippery through the day as well. However, treated roads should be in fair to good condition by afternoon.