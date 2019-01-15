2 hospitalized after Kent Co. crash

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized after icy road conditions caused a crash that pinned in one of the drivers.

It happened Tuesday morning in the 3400 block of 84th Street between Hanna Lake Avenue and East Paris Avenue in Gaines Township.

Upon arrival, crews found multiple vehicles with substantial damage and one of the drivers pinned inside. First responders used jaws and spreaders to get them out of the vehicle.

Fire crews said an off-duty Michigan State Police trooper and a bystander helped put salt down salt and place traffic cones.