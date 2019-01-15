Allegiant announces Grand Rapids base; two new destinations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Allegiant Airlines is establishing a two-aircraft base in Grand Rapids, creating at least 66 new jobs, according to the company.

Allegiant made the announcement Tuesday morning at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, where the base of operations will be located. They expect to begin base operations in Grand Rapids in June 2019. The company is investing more than $42 million for the new base.

Along with the base announcement, Allegiant announced two new flights from Grand Rapids to Nashville, Tennessee and Savannah, Georgia. Both routes are seasonal and will fly twice weekly.

“Grand Rapids has been a great city for Allegiant, with solid demand and steady growth over the years,” said Keith Hansen, vice president of government affairs for Allegiant, in a press release. “It’s a perfect location for a permanent base, where having locally-based aircraft and crews will open a world of opportunity to expand options for both new service and operational hours.

Grand Raids will be Allegiant’s 16th base.