Authorities: 7 horses dead following Michigan barn fire

PUTNAM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say seven horses died in a weekend barn fire at a farm in southeastern Michigan.

The fire Sunday in Livingston County’s Putnam Township also destroyed a truck and equipment for horses.

No people were injured. The cause of the fire about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Detroit is under investigation, but officials say foul play isn’t suspected.

Putnam Township Fire Chief Greg Amburgey says four racing horses and three other horses died. Several departments responded to help extinguish the fire.