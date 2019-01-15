× Butch Knight case to be featured on Investigation Discovery

ALLEGAN, Mich– As the search for a confessed killer continues, the efforts are getting some national attention

The U.S. Marshals Service says the Harold ‘Butch’ Knight investigation is set to be featured on the Investigation Discovery Channel Wednesday night. Famed TV host John Walsh and his son, Callahan will be discussing the case on the show In Pursuit.

Investigators say Butch Knight called 911 the morning of January 13, 2015 and told officials he had strangled his wife, Sara at their home. Investigators later said she had been killed two days prior to the call.

Following Sara’s death, family members told FOX 17 they believe she had been planning to leave Butch.

Since that initial 911 call, Butch has been on the run.

He was last spotted at a Walmart in Maine in early 2015, wearing camo and appearing to have dyed his mustache.

Police believe he’s been taking odd jobs that pay cash to survive off the radar, and say tips in the case have led them as far as Alaska.

Wednesday’s episode of In Pursuit featuring this case will air at 10 p.m.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police, the U.S. Marshals Service or Silent Observer at 800-554-3633.