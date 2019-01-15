Winter Weather Advisory in Effect

Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV show this weekend

Posted 12:18 PM, January 15, 2019, by

Roughing it in the great outdoors takes on a whole meaning after you visit the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel 7 RV show. From Jan. 17-20, head to DeVos Place to check out the latest and greatest.

Chad Neff, Market Manager for Camping World, stopped by Morning Mix to talk about why more people are getting into camping. Neff also explained how some of these campers and RVs are outfitted with the latest technology for your home away from home. Some are under $15,000.

To find out more details about the show, click here.

