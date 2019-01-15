GRPS hosting annual School Choice Expo Tuesday

Posted 4:34 AM, January 15, 2019, by , Updated at 04:43AM, January 15, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Leaders with Grand Rapids Public Schools are inviting families out for a free Winter carnival Tuesday night at City High Middle School.

Families of GRPS students will be able to learn more about the different school choices while enjoying activities like a bounce house and games.

The district, known for offering one of the largest selection of different themed schools in West Michigan. in areas like science, arts, music, and most recently - culinary.

Students will be able to talk with teachers from the different programs and then have until the end of the month to apply for these schools, as seats are limited.

Dinner will also be provided.

The event starts at 4:30 p.m. and runs to 6:30 p.m.

