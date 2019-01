× Hastings man killed in Kzoo Co. crash

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Hastings man was killed in a crash Tuesday in Kalamazoo county.

It happened around noon in the 10000 block of N 32nd Street, near E B Avenue.

Authorities said emergency responders found the man’s vehicle overturned on the icy roadway when they arrived.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.