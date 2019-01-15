KENTWOOD, Mich -- Max Perez and Stone Smeenge had big days for Hudsonville, each notching 16 points to help lead the Eagles to a 71-47 win. Hudsonville improves to 3-1 in conference play while East Kentwood falls to 2-1 with a big matchup with Rockford on Friday evening.
Hudsonville notches big OK Red win over East Kentwood
