Winter Weather Advisory in Effect

Hudsonville notches big OK Red win over East Kentwood

Posted 11:35 PM, January 15, 2019, by

KENTWOOD, Mich -- Max Perez and Stone Smeenge had big days for Hudsonville, each notching 16 points to help lead the Eagles to a 71-47 win. Hudsonville improves to 3-1 in conference play while East Kentwood falls to 2-1 with a big matchup with Rockford on Friday evening.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s