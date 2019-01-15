Icy mix of precipitation returns tonight

WEST MICHIGAN — As of early Tuesday afternoon, much of the area is seeing a break from the freezing drizzle that made roadways so slippery this morning. Although many of the untreated roads and surfaces will remain slick for the afternoon commute, the lack of additional precipitation should give crews the opportunity to treat primary roads and those will be in better shape for the drive home.

However, a Winter Weather Advisory continues for most of the area until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday as another round of freezing drizzle and snow are on the way:

The next round of precipitation will be generated by a cold front that is now making its way through the northern Plains:

This will provide the necessary lift and instability in the atmosphere for that next round of freezing drizzle. According to Future Track HD, we’ll start seeing this after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday:

Although this model suggests this will fall as snow at first, we actually think it will be primarily freezing drizzle. As the night wears on and the front gets closer, the precipitation will pick up in intensity and gradually change over to snow:

This will ensure another slippery drive in to work tomorrow morning for most West Michigan drivers, and the primary roads and interstates could be icy once again. In terms of actual snow accumulation, we’re only expecting a dusting to a half-inch in most spots, but this will still contribute to the travel issues on Wednesday morning:

Once that cold front clears the area on Wednesday around sunrise, the snow showers should taper off and we may end up with some sunshine as we head into the afternoon.

A cold north/northwest wind will keep temperatures at or below freezing through the day, and this means secondary roads could remain slippery through the day as well. However, treated roads should be in fair to good condition by afternoon.